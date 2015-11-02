Portugal Millennium bcp swings to 9-month profit, NII up 21 pct

LISBON, Nov 2 (Reuters) - Portugal’s largest listed bank Millennium bcp swung to a nine-month net profit of 264.5 million euros ($292 million) after a year-ago loss thanks to a stronger-than-expected 21 percent jump in net interest income and trading gains.

Net profit in January-September compared to a revised year-ago loss of 109.5 million euros and came largely in line with the average forecast by analysts in a Reuters poll.

The bank said in a statement on Monday that net interest income - the difference between interest charged on loans and interest paid on deposits - rose to 957 million euros, compared with analysts’ forecast of 940 million euros.

Millennium bcp said it overall operating costs fell nearly 4 percent, including by over 8 percent in Portugal.

The bank also benefitted from a 55 percent rise in capital gains to 554 million euros, mainly from the sale of Portuguese bonds.

On Oct. 23, Millennium bcp’s Polish arm, Bank Millennium , posted a flat net profit of 493.5 million zlotys. BCP’s exposure to Poland has become a cause of investor concern due to taxes and forex charges planned by Polish authorities for lenders operating in the eastern European country.

The bank’s common equity Tier 1 solvency ratio under phased-in criteria improved slightly to 13.2 percent in September from 13.1 in June and from 12.8 percent a year earlier. ($1 = 0.9071 euros) (Reporting By Sergio Goncalves and Andrei Khalip)