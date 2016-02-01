Millennium bcp sees profitability doubling by 2018, posts 2015 profit

LISBON, Feb 1 (Reuters) - Portugal’s second-largest bank Millennium bcp expected its profitability to more than double by 2018 as it posted on Monday its first full-year net profit since 2010, helped by growing net interest income and cost cuts.

The bank said in a presentation that it targets a return on equity rate of over 11 percent in 2018, up from 5.3 percent last year, and a similar common equity Tier 1 solvency ratio equal to or more than 11 percent.

For all of last year, the lender posted a net profit of 235 million euros ($256 million) after a loss of 227 million euros in 2014, with net interest income - the difference between interest charged on loans and interest paid on deposits - rising 17 percent to 1.3 billion euros.

Millennium bcp still posted a net loss of 29.2 million euros in the last quarter of 2015, but it was much lower than 117 million a year earlier. The bank attributed it to one-offs worth 34 million euros, such as contributions to the mortgage fund, fines and provisions for taxes.