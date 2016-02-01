FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Millennium bcp sees profitability doubling by 2018, posts 2015 profit
Sections
Houston residents set to return to work
Harvey aftermath
Houston residents set to return to work
Norway plans tax breaks for remotest Arctic oilfields
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
Norway plans tax breaks for remotest Arctic oilfields
Politicians, farmers look to life after Mugabe
Zimbabwe
Politicians, farmers look to life after Mugabe
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
February 1, 2016 / 5:37 PM / 2 years ago

Millennium bcp sees profitability doubling by 2018, posts 2015 profit

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LISBON, Feb 1 (Reuters) - Portugal’s second-largest bank Millennium bcp expected its profitability to more than double by 2018 as it posted on Monday its first full-year net profit since 2010, helped by growing net interest income and cost cuts.

The bank said in a presentation that it targets a return on equity rate of over 11 percent in 2018, up from 5.3 percent last year, and a similar common equity Tier 1 solvency ratio equal to or more than 11 percent.

For all of last year, the lender posted a net profit of 235 million euros ($256 million) after a loss of 227 million euros in 2014, with net interest income - the difference between interest charged on loans and interest paid on deposits - rising 17 percent to 1.3 billion euros.

Millennium bcp still posted a net loss of 29.2 million euros in the last quarter of 2015, but it was much lower than 117 million a year earlier. The bank attributed it to one-offs worth 34 million euros, such as contributions to the mortgage fund, fines and provisions for taxes.

$1 = 0.9182 euros Reporting By Andrei Khalip and Sergio Goncalves

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.