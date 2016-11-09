FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
Millennium bcp swings to 9-month loss on bad loan impairments
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Mayweather stops fading McGregor with 10th round TKO
BOXING
Mayweather stops fading McGregor with 10th round TKO
Britain to urge EU to show 'imagination' in Brexit talks
Brexit
Britain to urge EU to show 'imagination' in Brexit talks
'Sustainable' funds lag behind booming ETFs
Exchange-traded funds
'Sustainable' funds lag behind booming ETFs
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
November 9, 2016 / 5:25 PM / 10 months ago

Millennium bcp swings to 9-month loss on bad loan impairments

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LISBON, Nov 9 (Reuters) - Portugal's largest listed bank, Millennium bcp, swung to a nine-month net loss of 251 million euros on Wednesday from a similar-sized year-ago profit after impairment charges for bad loans to clean up its books, and its capital ratio dropped.

Still, its net interest income rose 3.5 percent to 907 million euros on the back of positive performance in Portugal and abroad, the bank said. The core income rose 8.4 percent, reflecting a strong performance in Portugal, the bank said in a statement.

BCP also said it ended September with a fully-implemented common equity Tier1 ratio of 9.5 percent, down form 10 percent a year earlier. (Reporting By Sergio Goncalves and Andrei Khalip)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.