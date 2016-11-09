Millennium bcp swings to 9-month loss on bad loan impairments

LISBON, Nov 9 (Reuters) - Portugal's largest listed bank, Millennium bcp, swung to a nine-month net loss of 251 million euros on Wednesday from a similar-sized year-ago profit after impairment charges for bad loans to clean up its books, and its capital ratio dropped.

Still, its net interest income rose 3.5 percent to 907 million euros on the back of positive performance in Portugal and abroad, the bank said. The core income rose 8.4 percent, reflecting a strong performance in Portugal, the bank said in a statement.

BCP also said it ended September with a fully-implemented common equity Tier1 ratio of 9.5 percent, down form 10 percent a year earlier. (Reporting By Sergio Goncalves and Andrei Khalip)