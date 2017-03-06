FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
5 months ago
Portugal's BCP posts small 2016 profit despite bad loan provisions
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Unwavering Trump voters say they will not miss Steve Bannon
Politics
Unwavering Trump voters say they will not miss Steve Bannon
Filmmakers prep for quick eclipse scenes, no second takes
TOTAL ECLIPSE
Filmmakers prep for quick eclipse scenes, no second takes
Shift in accounting practices could be good for stock prices
MARKETS
Shift in accounting practices could be good for stock prices
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
March 6, 2017 / 5:26 PM / 5 months ago

Portugal's BCP posts small 2016 profit despite bad loan provisions

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LISBON, March 6 (Reuters) - Portugal's second-largest bank Millennium bcp posted on Monday a 2016 net profit much smaller than a year ago but stayed in the black for the second year running despite hefty losses earlier in the year due to higher provisions for bad loans.

"There was a very positive and consistent evolution of the consolidated operating result before provisions," CEO Nuno Amado told a news conference, citing a core income of nearly 1.1 billion euros in 2016.

For all of last year, the lender posted a net profit of 23.9 million euros ($25 million) after a profit of 235 million euros in 2015, with net interest income - the difference between interest charged on loans and interest paid on deposits - rising 3.3 percent to 1.23 billion euros.

It did not reveal its fourth-quarter result, but it had previously reported a nine-month net loss of 251 million euros. ($1 = 0.9449 euros) (Reporting By Sergio Goncalves and Andrei Khalip)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.