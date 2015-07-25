FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Brazil's Banco Daycoval shareholders approve delisting
Sections
Featured
Insurers scramble to find inspectors
Hurricane Costs
Insurers scramble to find inspectors
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
Technology
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
U.N. to vote on weakened North Korea sanctions
North Korea
U.N. to vote on weakened North Korea sanctions
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
July 25, 2015 / 12:23 AM / 2 years ago

Brazil's Banco Daycoval shareholders approve delisting

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, July 24 (Reuters) - Brazilian lender Banco Daycoval SA said on Friday that a shareholder assembly had approved a buyout plan by its controlling shareholders, according to a securities filing.

The bank said it had hired Banco Santander Brasil SA to advise on the deal.

The Dayan family, which owns 72 percent of Daycoval, presented a plan to delist the company last month, buying out minority shareholders for about 623 million reais ($186 million).

The bank, which provides corporate and banking services, is the latest company to delist from the São Paulo Stock Exchange as a severe market downturn gives controlling shareholders the opportunity to eliminate the cost of having a company listed.

$1 = 3.36 Brazilian reais Reporting by Brad Haynes; Editing by Ken Wills

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.