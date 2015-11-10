FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Banco do Brasil to buy up to $600 mln in perpetual, senior debt
November 10, 2015 / 9:40 PM / 2 years ago

Banco do Brasil to buy up to $600 mln in perpetual, senior debt

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, Nov 10 (Reuters) - State-controlled Banco do Brasil SA, Brazil's largest lender by assets, offered to buy up to $600 million worth of perpetual and senior global notes in cash, the latest in a number of Brazilian companies aiming to reduce their exposure to foreign debt.

In a statement on Tuesday, Banco do Brasil said the tender would be carried out by its Grand Cayman branch. The tender for the 9 percent perpetual bond, the 9.25 percent perpetual subordinated bond and the 3.875 percent senior note due in 2022 will each expire at 11:59 p.m. Eastern time (0359 GMT) on Dec. 9, the statement said. (Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; editing by Grant McCool)

