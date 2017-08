RIO DE JANEIRO, July 11 (Reuters) - State-controlled Banco do Brasil SA, the nation's largest lender by assets, said on Monday that it finished repurchasing $199.9 million in perpetual bonds, with a rate of 9.25 percent per year, on July 8.

Banco do Brasil said it expected the buyback to positively affect second-quarter results by 54 million reais ($16.3 million).