Banco do Brasil to reduce branches, offer early retirements

RIO DE JANEIRO, Nov 20 (Reuters) - State-controlled Banco do Brasil SA, in ongoing efforts to cut costs, in a securities filing said it would close 402 branches, downsize another 379 and give early retirements to employees who accept terms proposed during an offer period ending Dec. 9.

The Brasilia-based lender, Brazil's biggest bank by assets , said in the filing that the shuttering and scaling back of selected branches, to be carried out over the course of 2017, would lead to annual savings, not counting personnel costs, of 750 million reais ($221.89 million).

Of that total, the bank said, 300 million reais in savings are expected from transportation, security, rental and maintenance costs. The bank, which operates more than 5000 branches across Latin America's biggest country, said the scaling back would not hinder its ability to serve clients "in the municipalities where it operates."

Projected savings generated by the early retirements will be disclosed once the offer period has ended, the bank said. As many as 18,000 existing employees qualify, it added.

The branch and retirement plans do not alter earnings guidance for 2016, the bank said.

Banco do Brasil, which recently cut an important profit target for the year, missed third-quarter forecasts after an unexpected build-up in loss provisions associated with a client in the oil and gas industry.

$1 = 3.38 Brazilian reais. (Reporting by Raquel Stenzel; Editing by Sandra Maler)