UPDATE 1-Banco do Brasil to reduce branches, offer early retirements

RIO DE JANEIRO, Nov 20 (Reuters) - State-controlled Banco do Brasil SA, in ongoing efforts to cut costs, in a securities filing said it would close 402 branches, downsize another 379 and give early retirements to employees who accept terms proposed during an offer period ending Dec. 9.

The Brasilia-based lender, Brazil's biggest bank by assets , said in the filing that the shuttering and scaling back of selected branches, to be carried out over the course of 2017, would lead to annual savings, not counting personnel costs, of 750 million reais ($221.89 million).

Of that total, the bank said, 300 million reais in savings are expected from transportation, security, rental and maintenance costs. The bank, which operates more than 5000 branches across Latin America's biggest country, said the scaling back would not hinder its ability to serve clients "in the municipalities where it operates."

Projected savings generated by the early retirements will be disclosed once the offer period has ended, the bank said.

In a separate statement, the bank said it expects some 9,000 employees, from about twice as many who will be eligible for the program, to accept. At present, Banco do Brasil employs about 109,000 people.

In a further effort to lower payroll costs, the bank will also offer shortened workdays for roughly 6,000 employees in some managerial positions.

Combined, the branch reductions and personnel plans do not alter earnings guidance for 2016, the bank said.

Despite a dominant presence in the Brazilian marketplace, Banco do Brasil has become less profitable in recent years in part because of unsuccessful government efforts before an ongoing recession to use it and other public lenders to spur demand for credit and thereby stimulate economic growth.

As Brazil's once-booming economy tanked, however, the opposite happened, leaving banks with many bad loans and causing overall demand for credit to fall.

Banco do Brasil recently cut an important profit target for the year and missed third-quarter forecasts after an unexpected build-up in loss provisions associated with a client in the oil and gas industry.

In addition to its cost-cutting plans, the bank is also working toward expanding its use of digital platforms to provide more of the services it historically offered mostly at branches.

$1 = 3.38 Brazilian reais. (Reporting by Aluísio Alves and Raquel Stenzel.; Editing by Sandra Maler)