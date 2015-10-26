FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Banco do Brasil expects Sete Brasil finance deal by year-end -CEO
#Market News
October 26, 2015

Banco do Brasil expects Sete Brasil finance deal by year-end -CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RIO DE JANEIRO, Oct 26 (Reuters) - Banco do Brasil SA expects to reach an agreement, along with other creditors, with troubled Brazilian offshore drillship builder and leaser Sete Brasil over its outstanding debts by the end of the year, the bank’s chief executive said on Monday.

State-led Banco do Brasil, which plans to restart a loan program for suppliers of state-run oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA this week, also aims to help finance companies bidding for hydroelectric concessions at an auction in November, CEO Alexandre Abreu said. (Reporting by Rodrigo Viga Gaier; Writing by Jeb Blount; Editing by Bernadette Baum)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
