SAO PAULO, June 23 (Reuters) - Loan delinquencies stopped worsening and credit demand began to show signs of recovery in June, according to Paulo Rogerio Caffarelli, chief executive officer of Banco do Brasil SA.

State-controlled Banco do Brasil is the nation's largest lender by assets. (Reporting by Aluísio Alves; Writing by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)