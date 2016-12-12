FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
8 months ago
Banco do Brasil sees payroll expenses sinking on early retirement take-up
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Part 1: The toll of stun guns
Shock Tactics: Inside the Taser
Part 1: The toll of stun guns
State election officials still in the dark on Russian hacking
Cyber Risk
State election officials still in the dark on Russian hacking
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 12, 2016 / 10:02 AM / 8 months ago

Banco do Brasil sees payroll expenses sinking on early retirement take-up

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, Dec 12 (Reuters) - State-controlled Banco do Brasil SA estimates its payroll expenses will fall by 2.3 billion reais ($681 million) next year after just over 9,400 staff signed up for an early retirement program.

In a Monday securities filing, Brazil's No. 1 bank by assets said it will probably book 1.4 billion reais in one-time costs for the program, which was announced on Nov. 21 and targeted as many as 18,000 employees.

The plan aims to help cut payroll costs, boost profitability and enhance Banco do Brasil's ability to generate capital organically.

$1 = 3.3770 reais Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; editing by John Stonestreet

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.