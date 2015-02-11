FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Banco do Brasil 'relaxed' about exposure to oil, gas sector-CEO
#Market News
February 11, 2015 / 1:15 PM / 3 years ago

Banco do Brasil 'relaxed' about exposure to oil, gas sector-CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, Feb 11 (Reuters) - Banco do Brasil is not worried about its exposure to the oil and gas sector, hit by a massive corruption scandal at state-run oil company Petrobras, new chief executive Alexandre Abreu said on Wednesday.

Speaking to investors and journalists, Abreu said the state-run bank does not need to make provisions for an expected deterioration of the Brazilian economy this year.

He added that Banco do Brasil’s bad loans rate will likely remain stable in 2015. (Reporting by Aluisio Alves, writing by Walter Brandimarte; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

