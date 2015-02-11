Banco do Brasil 'relaxed' about exposure to oil, gas sector-CEO

SAO PAULO, Feb 11 (Reuters) - Banco do Brasil is not worried about its exposure to the oil and gas sector, hit by a massive corruption scandal at state-run oil company Petrobras, new chief executive Alexandre Abreu said on Wednesday.

Speaking to investors and journalists, Abreu said the state-run bank does not need to make provisions for an expected deterioration of the Brazilian economy this year.

He added that Banco do Brasil’s bad loans rate will likely remain stable in 2015. (Reporting by Aluisio Alves, writing by Walter Brandimarte; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)