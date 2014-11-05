FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Banco do Brasil misses profit estimates in third quarter
November 5, 2014

Banco do Brasil misses profit estimates in third quarter

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, Nov 5 (Reuters) - State-controlled Banco do Brasil SA missed on Wednesday third-quarter profit estimates, in a quarter marked by a slower-than-expected gain in interest income.

The Brasilia-based bank, Brazil’s largest, earned recurring net income of 2.885 billion reais ($1.2 billion) in the quarter, compared with an average estimate of 3.014 billion reais in the poll.

Recurring return on equity, a gauge of profitability, came in at 16.1 percent, slightly above the poll’s 15.9 percent estimate.

$1 = 2.4959 Brazilian reais Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal

