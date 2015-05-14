FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Banco do Brasil slightly misses profit forecast on provisions
#Market News
May 14, 2015 / 10:57 AM / 2 years ago

Banco do Brasil slightly misses profit forecast on provisions

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, May 14 (Reuters) - State-controlled Banco do Brasil SA, the nation’s largest bank by assets, slightly misses first-quarter profit estimates on Thursday in the wake of a stronger-than-expected surge in loan-loss provisions.

Recurring net income, a measure of profit before one-time items, totaled 3.025 billion reais ($995 million) in the first three months of the year, compared with an average estimate of 3.033 billion reais in a Reuters poll.

$1 = 3.0412 Brazilian reais Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal

