10 months ago
Banco do Brasil misses profit estimate on taxes, expenses
November 10, 2016 / 9:35 AM / 10 months ago

Banco do Brasil misses profit estimate on taxes, expenses

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, Nov 10 (Reuters) - State-controlled Banco do Brasil SA missed third-quarter profit estimates on Thursday, after a jump in taxes and non-interest expenses more than offset robust interest income trends at the nation's largest bank by assets.

Recurring net income at Brasilia-based Banco do Brasil came in at 2.337 billion reais ($722 million) last quarter, below average consensus estimates of 2.469 billion reais for the period. Return on equity was 9.9 percent, slightly up from the second quarter but below a consensus 12 percent.

$1 = 3.2365 reais Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
