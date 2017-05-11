FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 months ago
Banco do Brasil misses profit estimates on write-offs, declining income
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Fellow Republicans hit Trump for defending Confederate statues
U.S.
Fellow Republicans hit Trump for defending Confederate statues
Philip Morris threatened over alleged India violations
Business
Philip Morris threatened over alleged India violations
Gary Cohn faces worst dilemma of his career
Breakingviews
Gary Cohn faces worst dilemma of his career
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 11, 2017 / 10:38 AM / 3 months ago

Banco do Brasil misses profit estimates on write-offs, declining income

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, May 11 (Reuters) - State-controlled Banco do Brasil SA missed first-quarter profit estimates on Thursday, reflecting soaring bad loan write-offs and a surprising decline in interest and fee income.

Recurring net income, which excludes one-time items, came in at 2.515 billion reais ($794 million) last quarter, below the consensus estimate of 2.928 billion reais.

Return on equity, a measure of profitability, reached 10.4 percent in the period, missing a 12.1 percent estimate but striking a double-digit number for the first quarter in five.

Management will discuss results at an event later on Thursday.

$1 = 3.1663 reais Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; editing by Jason Neely

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.