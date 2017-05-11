Banco do Brasil misses profit estimates on write-offs, declining income

SAO PAULO, May 11 (Reuters) - State-controlled Banco do Brasil SA missed first-quarter profit estimates on Thursday, reflecting soaring bad loan write-offs and a surprising decline in interest and fee income.

Recurring net income, which excludes one-time items, came in at 2.515 billion reais ($794 million) last quarter, below the consensus estimate of 2.928 billion reais.

Return on equity, a measure of profitability, reached 10.4 percent in the period, missing a 12.1 percent estimate but striking a double-digit number for the first quarter in five.

Management will discuss results at an event later on Thursday.