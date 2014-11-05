FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
World cup, elections weighed down Banco do Brasil loan book expansion
Sections
Featured
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
Politics
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Hackers compromised free CCleaner software
Cyber Risk
Hackers compromised free CCleaner software
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
November 5, 2014 / 12:46 PM / 3 years ago

World cup, elections weighed down Banco do Brasil loan book expansion

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, Nov 5 (Reuters) - State-controlled Banco do Brasil SA’s slower pace of loan book expansion during the third quarter was due to the impact of the soccer World Cup, the presidential election and a delayed start of this year’s harvest, Chief Financial Officer Ivan Monteiro said on Wednesday.

Banco do Brasil SA cut on Wednesday the estimate for loan book growth this year to a range between 12 percent and 16 percent, from a prior 14 percent to 18 percent range. Last quarter, Banco do Brasil’s loan book expanded at the slowest pace in a year, while annual growth ran at 13.2 percent, near the low end of the revised target. (Reporting by Aluísio Alves; Writing by Guillermo Parra-Bernal Editing by W Simon)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.