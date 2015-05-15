Banco do Brasil turning more conservative as economy deteriorates

SAO PAULO, May 15 (Reuters) - Banco do Brasil SA, the nation’s largest bank by assets, said on Friday that efforts to reclassify some credits in its loan book were not solely related to a pick-up in defaults but to a more conservative approach as the economy loses traction.

Part of the actions included a migration toward lower-yielding, less risky loan segments like mortgage lending, from riskier ones, Bernardo Rothe, the state bank’s head of investor relations, said on a conference call to discuss earnings. (Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)