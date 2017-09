SAO PAULO, Feb 25 (Reuters) - Banco do Brasil SA, the nation’s largest bank, is not interested in the assets of Citigroup Inc in the country, Chief Executive Officer Alexandre Abreu said on Thursday.

Brasilia-based Banco do Brasil has no potential takeover targets in Brazil or overseas, Abreu said at a news conference to discuss fourth-quarter results. (Reporting by Aluísio Alves; Writing by Guillermo Parra-Bernal)