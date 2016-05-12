Banco do Brasil cuts guidance after first-quarter profit miss

SAO PAULO, May 12 (Reuters) - Banco do Brasil SA, the nation’s largest bank by assets, missed first-quarter profit estimates by a large margin on Thursday, reflecting soaring loan-loss provisions after delinquencies jumped across the board.

In a securities filing, the state-controlled lender also noted that estimates for annual recurring profitability and loan-loss provisions metrics were changed to account for the results.

Recurring net income came in at 1.286 billion reais ($373 million) last quarter, missing the average consensus estimate of 2.433 billion reais compiled by Thomson Reuters.