10 months ago
Banco do Brasil sees weaker profitability trends this year
November 10, 2016 / 9:41 AM / 10 months ago

Banco do Brasil sees weaker profitability trends this year

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SAO PAULO, Nov 10 (Reuters) - Banco do Brasil SA, the nation's largest bank by assets, announced on Thursday the following operating estimates for this year:

1) The bank forecasts recurring return on equity, a gauge of profitability, between 8 percent and 10 percent, compared with a prior range estimate of 9 percent to 12 percent originally unveiled in February.

2) Banco do Brasil forecasts loan disbursements to contract between 6 percent and 9 percent this year, compared with a prior estimate between a 1 percent expansion and a decline of 2 percent.

3) Banco do Brasil expects net interest income and fee income growth between 11 percent and 15 percent and 7 percent to 11 percent for this year, respectively, unchanged from original guidance.

4) Banco do Brasil expects non-interest expense growth between 4 percent and 6 percent for this year, slower than original guidance of 5 percent to 8 percent growth

5) Twelve-month trailing loan-loss provision expenses are expected to stay between the equivalent of 4 percent and 4.4 percent of average outstanding loans this year, unchanged from the original estimates. (Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal)

