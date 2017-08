SAO PAULO, May 11 (Reuters) - Default indicators at state-controlled lender Banco do Brasil SA will fluctuate this quarter in light of loan book quality problems, and start stabilizing in the second half of this year, Chief Executive Officer Paulo Caffarelli said on Thursday.

