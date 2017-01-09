FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
7 months ago
Banco do Brasil plunges after ROE guidance slashed
#Trump
#WarInAfghanistan
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
The toll of Tasers
Reuters Investigates
The toll of Tasers
Massive California verdict stretches J&J's talc battlefield
Business
Massive California verdict stretches J&J's talc battlefield
Charlottesville to cover Confederate statues
U.S.
Charlottesville to cover Confederate statues
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 9, 2017 / 12:48 PM / 7 months ago

Banco do Brasil plunges after ROE guidance slashed

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, Jan 9 (Reuters) - Shares in Banco do Brasil SA took their biggest plunge in almost a month on Monday after the country's largest bank by assets cut estimated profitability targets and raised loan-loss provision metrics for 2016.

Shares of the state-controlled bank, which led losses in Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index, fell as much as 4.3 percent to 27.63 reais in early trading. The bank on Saturday said provisions probably ended last year between 4.5 percent and 4.6 percent of average loan book, from a prior interval of 4 percent to 4.4 percent. (Reporting by Bruno Federowski)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.