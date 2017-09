MILAN, Sept 5 (Reuters) - Italian lender Banco Popolare said on Thursday it had sold its 2.1 percent stake in domestic asset manager Azimut through an accelerated bookbuilding procedure reaping a net capital gain of 29.2 million euros ($38.54 million).

“The positive commercial relationship existing between Banco Popolare and Azimut is set to remain unchanged,” the bank said in a note. ($1 = 0.7577 euros) (Reporting by Valentina Za; Editing by Greg Mahlich)