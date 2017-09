MILAN, Nov 28 (Reuters) - U.S. investment firm Blackrock has lowered its stake in Italian cooperative bank Banco Popolare, according to a regulatory filing on Friday which showed a holding of 4.91 percent as of Nov. 21.

The filing by market regulator Consob said BlackRock owned 6.85 percent of Banco Popolare as of March 31. (Reporting by Francesca Landini, editing by Valentina Za)