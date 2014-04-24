FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Banco Popolare sells all shares remaining from rights issue
#Financials
April 24, 2014 / 10:07 AM / 3 years ago

Banco Popolare sells all shares remaining from rights issue

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, April 24 (Reuters) - Banco Popolare said it sold all the shares remaining from a recent rights issue in trades on the Milan stock exchange.

Investors had subscribed to more than 99 percent of the shares in the bank’s 1.5 billion euro ($2.1 billion) rights issue, which closed on April 17.

The remaining shares were sold in the first two trading sessions after the subscription period closed, the bank said in a statement on Thursday.

Banco Popolare was the first of eight Italian banks to tap the market for funds to boost its capital base ahead of a Europe-wide asset quality review.

The share issue was fully underwritten by a consortium of banks headed by Mediobanca and UBS. ($1 = 0.7231 Euros) (Reporting by Isla Binnie; editing by Jane Baird)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
