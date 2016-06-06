FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Rights to buy into Banco Popolare cash call plunge at open
Sections
Trump's Houston trip will serve as empathy test
Politics
Trump's Houston trip will serve as empathy test
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Hot Stocks
June 6, 2016 / 7:20 AM / a year ago

Rights to buy into Banco Popolare cash call plunge at open

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, June 6 (Reuters) - The rights to buy into a 1 billion euro ($1.1 billion) share issue at Italy’s fourth-largest bank Banco Popolare fell sharply at open on Monday, the first day of the cash call needed to seal a merger with rival Banca Popolare di Milano.

By 0705 GMT the rights lost 12.3 percent at 0.895 euros. Shares in Banco Popolare lost 2.7 percent to 2.87 euros each, following a 5 percent drop on Friday.

A Milan-based trader said small investors may be selling the rights.

Banco Popolare is selling new shares at 2.14 euros apiece offering nine new ordinary shares for every seven already held. ($1 = 0.8817 euros) (Reporting by Valentina Za; editing by Agnieszka Flak)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.