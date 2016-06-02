FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 2, 2016 / 7:15 AM / a year ago

Banco Popolare shares fall ahead of cash call price

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, June 2 (Reuters) - Shares in Banco Popolare fell 1 percent in early trade on Thursday ahead of a board meeting that will set the price of a 1 billion euro ($1 billion) share issue needed to complete a planned merger with rival Banca Popolare di Milano.

Banco Popolare will use cash raised from shareholders to improve its loan loss provisions as requested by European Central Bank supervisors to approve the tie-up that will create Italy's third-largest bank.

A source with knowledge of the matter said on Wednesday Banco Popolare was considering selling new shares at a discount of around 30 percent.

Shares in Banco Popolare fell 6 percent on Wednesday bringing their overall loss so far this year to nearly 70 percent. ($1 = 0.8933 euros) (Reporting by Valentina Za; editing by Agnieszka Flak)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
