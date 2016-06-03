FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Banco Popolare shares up 2 pct after pricing rights issue
What global slowdown? Factories chug along
What global slowdown? Factories chug along
Gotta have faith: The rise of religious ETFs
Gotta have faith: The rise of religious ETFs
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
June 3, 2016 / 7:11 AM / a year ago

Banco Popolare shares up 2 pct after pricing rights issue

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, June 3 (Reuters) - Shares in Italy’s Banco Popolare opened up 2 percent on Friday, the day after the bank priced its planned 1 billion euro ($1.12 billion) rights issue at 2.14 euros each.

The cooperative lender priced the share issue at a 29 percent discount to its theoretical ex-rights price.

It is raising money to help secure the future of its 171 billion euro marriage with peer Banca Popolare di Milano to create Italy’s third largest bank. (Reporting by Giulia Segreti; Editing by Mark Bendeich)

