Banco Popolare shares up 2 pct after pricing rights issue

MILAN, June 3 (Reuters) - Shares in Italy’s Banco Popolare opened up 2 percent on Friday, the day after the bank priced its planned 1 billion euro ($1.12 billion) rights issue at 2.14 euros each.

The cooperative lender priced the share issue at a 29 percent discount to its theoretical ex-rights price.

It is raising money to help secure the future of its 171 billion euro marriage with peer Banca Popolare di Milano to create Italy’s third largest bank. (Reporting by Giulia Segreti; Editing by Mark Bendeich)