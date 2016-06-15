FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Small investors have taken up 30 pct of Banco Popolare cash call-CEO
June 15, 2016 / 8:30 AM / a year ago

Small investors have taken up 30 pct of Banco Popolare cash call-CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, June 15 (Reuters) - Retail investors have taken up so far around one third of a 1 billion euro ($1 billion) share issue Banco Popolare is carrying out as part of its agreed merger with rival Banca Popolare di Milano to create Italy’s third-largest banking group.

Banco Popolare CEO Pier Francesco Saviotti told journalists retail investors, as of today, had invested around 300 million euros in the offer which runs until June 22.

“The response from retail investors has been very good ... even above our expectations,” Saviotti said.

A string of bank crises in recent months has wiped out the savings of thousands of ordinary Italians that had invested in local lenders.

$1 = 0.8918 euros Reporting by Andrea Mandala, writing by Valentina Za

