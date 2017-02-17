LONDON, Feb 17 (IFR) - Banca Popolare di Vicenza has mandated Banca IMI and Morgan Stanley for a partial remarketing transaction of the €3bn 0.50% senior unsecured bond due 2020, according to a lead.

The principal and interest on the state guaranteed notes benefit from a first demand, unconditional and irrevocable guarantee granted by the Italian Ministry of Economy and Finance.

An information package for the remarketing transaction is available, subject to compliance with the selling restrictions.

The notes are rated BBB+/BBBH by Fitch and DBRS respectively. (Reporting by Alice Gledhill, Editing by Helene Durand)