(Adds quotes, detail)

By Alice Gledhill

LONDON, Feb 17 (IFR) - Banca Popolare di Vicenza, crippled by a gaping capital hole and with a state rescue in sight, will discover whether a government guarantee will entice investors into buying its debt.

The troubled regional Italian lender is preparing a partial remarketing of a €3bn 0.50% 2020 senior unsecured bond via Banca IMI and Morgan Stanley. Leads started taking indications of interest on Friday, with a public syndication expected as early as Monday.

The bond, issued and retained earlier this month, benefits from a state guarantee, a tool to help Italy's weakest lenders access to capital markets and counter a drop in retail deposits as they try to restructure.

Vicenza plans to sell around half of the €3bn issue into the market, a banker on the deal said, and is initially eyeing a €1bn deal. The lender can retain the remaining half for repo purposes, though only with other banks and not with the European Central Bank.

There are few recent precedents for this type of trade, though government guaranteed securities were common in the wake of the financial crisis. In 2015 Novo Banco, the Portuguese bank created after the resolution of Banco Espirito Santo, attempted to sell senior government-guaranteed bonds, but tepid demand meant the deal never made it off the ground.

The announcement follows a torrid period for Vicenza's outstanding debt as the lender's fate hangs in the balance.

Italy's parliament on Thursday approved a government plan to create a €20bn fund to support the country's banks, which are saddled with some €276bn of bad loans.

Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena, Vicenza and Veneto are expected to be the fund's primary beneficiaries after recent capital raises for all three collapsed.

Vicenza's €200m 9.5% 2025 Tier 2, sold at the end of 2015, dropped to its lowest ever level in recent sessions. It was bid around a cash price of 27 on Friday, from the mid 50s at the start of the year, according to Tradeweb prices.

CROSSOVER APPEAL?

An investor predicted there would be limited interest from credit funds, with pure fixed income and government bond buyers providing the bulk of demand instead.

The BBB+/BBBH rated (Fitch/DBRS) trade was being talked around 60bp to 70bp over BTPs on Friday, he said, though there was no official guidance.

"Personally, I would find it hard to justify to a client, especially given the volatility in BTPs these days," he added.

The banker was more confident about the breadth of potential demand, however.

"I assume, given where BTPs are, it won't just be rates buyers but that there will be some crossover into the credit space," he said. "It's fairly easy to understand and not too esoteric."

The notes could theoretically be subject to bail-in, a tool by which bonds absorb losses in failing banks, but the guarantee would reimburse investors for the full amount.

The banker said he expected the bail-in of senior to be "remote" given the precedent set by Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena, which only targeted subordinated bonds in a debt-for-equity swap to boost capital late last year. (Reporting by Alice Gledhill, editing by Robert Smith, Helene Durand)