6 months ago
Vicenza opens books on senior 2020 government guaranteed bond
#Financials
February 20, 2017 / 8:29 AM / 6 months ago

Vicenza opens books on senior 2020 government guaranteed bond

Alice Gledhill

1 Min Read

LONDON, Feb 20 (IFR) - Banca Popolare di Vicenza has opened books on a partial remarketing of a €3bn 0.50% 2020 senior unsecured bond, according to a lead.

Leads Banca IMI and Morgan Stanley have started marketing the expected €1bn deal (BBB+/BBBH, Fitch/DBRS) at initial price thoughts of BTPS 4.5% 02/2020 plus 65bp area.

The bond, issued and retained earlier this month, benefits from a state guarantee. Leads are aiming to sell the notes later on Monday. (Reporting by Alice Gledhill, editing by Robert Smith)

