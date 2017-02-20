FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
6 months ago
UPDATE 1-Vicenza kicks off marketing for crucial guaranteed bond
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Valero Energy Corp
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Native American tribes take opposite sides on coal
Energy & Environment
Native American tribes take opposite sides on coal
With the law riding shotgun, Uber operates in the shadows
Breakingviews
With the law riding shotgun, Uber operates in the shadows
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
February 20, 2017 / 8:59 AM / 6 months ago

UPDATE 1-Vicenza kicks off marketing for crucial guaranteed bond

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds background)

By Alice Gledhill

LONDON, Feb 20 (IFR) - Regional Italian lender Banca Popolare di Vicenza has begun remarketing a senior bond, hoping a government guarantee will appease investors mindful of its challenging credit story.

The issuer said on Friday that it was hoping to complete a partial resale of a €3bn 0.50% 2020 senior unsecured bond, issued and retained earlier this month, which benefits from a state guarantee.

It is the first bank to sell such a security in the public debt market since the guarantee scheme was approved.

Leads Banca IMI and Morgan Stanley started marketing the expected €1bn deal (BBB+/BBBH, Fitch/DBRS) at initial price thoughts of 65bp area over the 4.5% February 2020 BTP on Monday morning.

The guarantee is intended as a tool to help Italy's weakest lenders access capital markets and counter a drop in retail deposits as they try to restructure.

The announcement follows a torrid period for Vicenza's outstanding debt as the fate of the lender, hamstrung by a capital shortage and on track for a state rescue, hangs in the balance.

Italy's parliament last Thursday approved a government plan to create a €20bn fund to support the country’s banks, which are saddled with some €276bn of bad loans.

Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena, Vicenza and Veneto are expected to be the fund's primary beneficiaries, after recent capital raises for all three collapsed.

Vicenza's €200m 9.5% 2025 Tier 2, sold at the end of 2015, dropped to its lowest ever level in recent sessions. It was bid around a cash price of 27 on Monday, from the mid 50s at the start of the year, according to Tradeweb prices. (Reporting by Alice Gledhill, editing by Robert Smith, Helene Durand)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.