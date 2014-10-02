FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Banco Popolare CEO says no more cash calls while he is in charge
October 2, 2014 / 2:41 PM / 3 years ago

Banco Popolare CEO says no more cash calls while he is in charge

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BERGAMO, Italy, Oct 2 (Reuters) - The chief executive of Banco Popolare said on Thursday the bank will not ask shareholders for more cash as long as he is in the job, adding he was confident the Italian lender will pass pan-European stress tests of banks.

The bank, which raised 1.5 billion euros from investors in a share sale earlier this year, is one of 15 in Italy under scrutiny by European rgulators. Results of the health check are due to be released this month.

“As long as I‘m CEO there won’t be any further capital increases,” Saviotti said on the sidelines of an event.

“I‘m confident we’ll pass the stress tests. Our figures are clear and unquestionable. Though nobody knows how the European Central Bank will evaluate them,” he added.

Saviotti said a one-to-one meeting Banco Popolare will hold with ECB officials on Oct. 6 could shed some light on how balance sheet data it provided for the health check will be treated.

“But they’ve already said they won’t give us numerical indications, only a general qualitative assessment.” (Reporting by Andrea Mandala, writing by Valentina Za)

