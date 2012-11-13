FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Banco Popolare 9-month net loss 54 mln euros
November 13, 2012

Banco Popolare 9-month net loss 54 mln euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Nov 13 (Reuters) - Banco Popolare, Italy’s fourth-largest bank, said on Tuesday its nine-month net loss was 54 million euros after its so-called fair value option (or issues related to debt revaluation).

Not including a loss due to the fair value option of 220 million euros, its net consolidated profit was 166 million euros.

The lender said its Core Tier 1 ratio, a key measure of financial strength, stood at 9.8 percent at end-September, including the extraordinary capital buffer required by the European Banking Authority.

The bank said it posted a 116.3 million loss from associate Agos Ducato. (Reporting by Jennifer Clark)

