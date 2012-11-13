Banco Popolare CEO sees dividend for 2012 very unlikely

MILAN, Nov 13 (Reuters) - Italian bank Banco Popolare’s chief executive said on Tuesday the idea that the bank could pay a dividend for 2012 is very unlikely.

“I believe I can honestly say that it will be quite difficult to imagine that a dividend could be paid,” said Chief Executive Pier Francesco Saviotti on a conference call after the bank’s third quarter earnings.

He said in reply to a question that at a dividend payment had not been considered when taking into account of the bank’s ratios.