Banco Popolare CEO sees dividend for 2012 very unlikely
November 13, 2012 / 6:57 PM / in 5 years

Banco Popolare CEO sees dividend for 2012 very unlikely

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Nov 13 (Reuters) - Italian bank Banco Popolare’s chief executive said on Tuesday the idea that the bank could pay a dividend for 2012 is very unlikely.

“I believe I can honestly say that it will be quite difficult to imagine that a dividend could be paid,” said Chief Executive Pier Francesco Saviotti on a conference call after the bank’s third quarter earnings.

He said in reply to a question that at a dividend payment had not been considered when taking into account of the bank’s ratios.

Reporting by Andrea Mandala', editing by Jennifer Clark

