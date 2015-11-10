FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Banco Popolare following "something specific" on M&A - CEO
November 10, 2015 / 6:46 PM / 2 years ago

Banco Popolare following "something specific" on M&A - CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Nov 10 (Reuters) - Italy’s Banco Popolare is holding some “speficic” merger discussions, its chief executive said on Tuesday, as cooperative lenders in the country size each other up for potential tie-ups.

“We speak with many but we have something specific on the table that we’re following,” Pier Francesco Saviotti told an analyst call.

“Things must be done properly and I believe we’ll manage to do well.”

Italy has reformed large cooperative banks such as Banco Popolare, making it easier for these lenders to be taken over and triggering defensive merger talks.

Reporting by Valentina Za, editing by Stephen Jewkes

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
