MILAN, May 11 (Reuters) - Banco Popolare’s chief executive said on Monday that merger talks with another player in the sector have intensified, adding that the cooperative lender had not yet picked advisers.

The government has approved a reform of cooperative banks that is expected to spur a merger wave among lenders. (Reporting by Andrea Mandala; writing by Francesca Landini; editing by Agnieszka Flak)