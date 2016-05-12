Volatility not to impact merger share swap ratio, says Pop Milano CEO - newspaper

MILAN, May 12 (Reuters) - The share swap ratio set for a planned merger between Italian banks Banca Popolare di Milano and Banco Popolare will not change, the chief executive of Popolare Milano, Giuseppe Castagna, told a newspaper on Thursday.

Shares in Banco Popolare fell 9 percent on Wednesday, while Banca Popolare di Milano closed down 6.4 percent on weaker-than-expected results for the banks.

“Not at all,” Castagna told Il Sole 24 Ore daily when asked if recent market volatility would have an impact on the share swap ratio agreed in March. (Reporting by Francesca Landini; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)