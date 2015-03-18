FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Banco Popolare says Moody's expected to confirm rating after review
March 18, 2015 / 7:51 AM / 2 years ago

Banco Popolare says Moody's expected to confirm rating after review

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, March 18 (Reuters) - Italian bank Banco Popolare said on Wednesday rating agency Moody’s had confirmed its ‘Ba3’ long-term rating and placed it under review for a possible downgrade following methodology changes.

“Moody’s indicated that preliminary review results point to a confirmation of the current Ba3 level,” the bank said in a note.

Moody’s has updated its bank rating methodology and lowered its expectations on government support for European banks in view of the introduction of the Bank Recovery and Resolution Directive, it said.

Reporting by Valentina Za

