Banco Popolare says Moody's expected to confirm rating after review

MILAN, March 18 (Reuters) - Italian bank Banco Popolare said on Wednesday rating agency Moody’s had confirmed its ‘Ba3’ long-term rating and placed it under review for a possible downgrade following methodology changes.

“Moody’s indicated that preliminary review results point to a confirmation of the current Ba3 level,” the bank said in a note.

Moody’s has updated its bank rating methodology and lowered its expectations on government support for European banks in view of the introduction of the Bank Recovery and Resolution Directive, it said.