Shares in Banco Popolare halted after 5 pct drop

MILAN, May 11 (Reuters) - Shares in Banco Popolare fell 5 percent on Wednesday and were halted from trading after the lender reported a surprise first quarter loss due to loan writedowns requested by the European Central Bank.

As a condition to approve Banco Popolare’s merger with Banca Popolare di Milano, the ECB has told the bank to improve its loan loss coverage.

Banco Popolare said on Tuesday it had written down loans for 684 million euros ($779 million) in the first quarter, nearly four times more than in the same period of 2015, posting a net loss of 314 million euros for the first three months.