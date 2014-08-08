FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Banco Popolare to tap new ECB longer-term funds for 3.5-4.0 bln euros
Sections
Featured
A desperate search for girl in collapsed school
Mexico earthquake
A desperate search for girl in collapsed school
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
IMMIGRATION policy
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
As Apple slows, fast-moving Chinese rivals gain
Technology
As Apple slows, fast-moving Chinese rivals gain
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
August 8, 2014 / 4:56 PM / 3 years ago

Banco Popolare to tap new ECB longer-term funds for 3.5-4.0 bln euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Italy’s Banco Popolare expects to borrow between 3.5 billion euros and 4 billion euros ($4.7-$5.4 billion) from the European Central Bank when it next offers lenders cheap longer-term funds, a slide on its website showed on Friday.

CEO Pier Francesco Saviotti told analysts on a conference call on Friday that the board had authorised the bank to borrow 3.8 billion euros of these funds, which the ECB will provide starting from September in a bid to spur lending to companies. (1 US dollar = 0.7455 euro) (Reporting by Andrea Mandala, writing by Valentina Za, editing by Agnieszka Flak)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.