UPDATE 2-Banco Popular chairman under pressure over real estate plan

* Popular raised money in June to clean up balance sheet

* Shares down 55 pct since capital increase

* Analysts, bankers say plan to improve finances not enough (Adds details on Popular's finances, analyst comment)

By Jesús Aguado and Angus Berwick

MADRID, Nov 24 (Reuters) - Spain's Banco Popular has given its backing to Chairman Angel Ron and his plan to separate off the bank's problem property assets even though Ron is under pressure from shareholders who are unhappy with the scheme.

Ron has led Popular, the Spanish bank with the biggest exposure to the country' troubled real estate sector, through a difficult period in which it almost posted losses in the last two quarters. Since he took over as chairman in 2006, Popular's shares have fallen more than 95 percent.

In June, Popular raised 2.5 billion euros ($2.64 billion) via a share issue to clean up its property asset portfolio and announced provisions which it said could lead to overall losses of 2 billion euros in 2016.

Ron now wants to spin off the property assets into a separate division to reduce the troubled property portfolio by 6 billion euros by 2018.

But Spanish newspaper Expansion reported on Wednesday that board members were looking at candidates to replace Ron after several shareholders said they were unhappy with the bank's real estate plan and wanted the chairman to go.

Bankers and analysts said Popular's plan to hive off the property assets might not go far enough, given the around 30 billion euros of toxic assets it accumulated following the bursting of Spain's real estate bubble in 2007.

Pedro Cubrillo, a fund manager at Spanish asset manager MG Valores, said lack of detail about how the property unit would be structured and financed was creating uncertainty that was hitting Popular's shares.

"The speculation and rumours about divisions on the board are not helping either," Cubrillo said, adding that his firm owned a small number of Popular shares.

Popular's board said late on Wednesday it had "reinforced" its backing of Ron. "The board remains united to push forward with the business plan that has been announced to the market," Popular said in a statement.

CRITICISM GROWS

Two banking sources said the shareholders opposing the plan were being led by Mexican billionaire Antonio del Valle who heads a group of Mexican shareholders that own 4.25 percent of Popular. Expansion reported that other significant shareholders had joined del Valle in opposing Ron.

The banking sources said the relationship between del Valle and Ron had deteriorated since the capital raising due to the slump in Popular's shares, the worst performers on the European STOXX 600 banking index over the last three months.

"Popular's strategy and leadership is being questioned and critical voices are multiplying on the board because there are more and more doubts that the real estate unit plan goes ahead," one of the banking sources close to the situation said.

Del Valle, who is represented on the board by his cousin Jaime Ruiz Sacristan, is in favour of merging Popular with a competitor, the other banking source said.

Reuters has not been able to contact del Valle for comment.

Larger rivals have looked at Popular in the past, such as Banco Sabadell and Caixabank which have held informal talks with Popular in recent years. But Ron has consistently said Popular should remain independent.

Analysts at N+1 Equities in October said that Popular's non-performing assets rose between the second and third quarter and they said the bank might need to set aside up to 6.7 billion euros more to reach a safe coverage ratio on bad loans.

Popular has already announced provisions of 4.7 billion euros.

Popular's shares were the biggest fallers on Spain's blue-chip Ibex index on Thursday, down 2.75 percent by 1545 GMT.