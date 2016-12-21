BRIEF-NZX Ltd appoints Jeremy Anderson head of NZX agri business
* Appointment of Jeremy Anderson as head of NZX Agri effective 1 March 2017
MADRID Dec 21 Spain's Banco Popular said on Wednesday its board had unanimously proposed Emilio Saracho as chairman and agreed to hold an extraordinary meeting in February for shareholders to vote on the proposal.
Popular, regarded as the weak link of Spain's banking sector, said on Dec. 1 it would replace Chairman Angel Ron with Saracho after shareholders rebelled as a result of his failure to clean up 30 billion euros ($32 billion) of toxic assets.
Spanish newspapers have speculated some board members close to Ron could still push for a different candidate to replace him.
Ron had long maintained Popular was financially strong enough to remain independent. Bankers and analysts say his ousting could mark it as a potential takeover target and trigger another phase of consolidation in Spain's banking sector. (Reporting By Jesús Aguado; editing by Sonya Dowsett)
BRASILIA, Dec 22 President Michel Temer vowed on Thursday to slash credit card interest rates, offer subsidies to companies that retain employees and ease the hiring of workers on temporary contracts in his latest bid to lift Brazil out of a prolonged recession.
WASHINGTON, Dec 22 Billionaire investor Carl Icahn targeted environmental and banking regulations on Thursday as big drags on U.S. corporate investment and said revamping them would be a top priority in his role as adviser to President-elect Donald Trump.