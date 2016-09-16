FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Spain's Banco Popular considers floating real estate unit -report
September 16, 2016 / 7:11 AM / a year ago

Spain's Banco Popular considers floating real estate unit -report

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MADRID, Sept 16 (Reuters) - Spain's Banco Popular is considering floating a real estate unit with around 6 billion euros ($6.74 billion) in toxic assets, newspaper El Pais reported on Friday.

The listing would be part of a plan to reduce its exposure to property assets by 15 billion euros by 2018 outlined in a strategic plan announced in May.

El Pais reported that the bank wants to set up this new unit this year but gave no further details about the timing of the listing.

The bank was not available for immediate comment.

The bank is making a major push to sell off real estate assets, including repossessed homes, which are clogging up its balance sheet and eating into earnings.

Popular fired its chief executive in July and announced a cost-cutting plan, a month after raising 2.5 billion euros in a share issue.

Eight years after Spain's property market boom collapsed Popular is still the lender with the biggest exposure to problem loans among the country's publicly listed banks.

It came out with the worst results among Spanish lenders in the latest European Union financial sector stress tests.

Several reports in recent weeks have suggested Popular could cut up to 3,000 jobs, or around 20 percent of its workforce. (Reporting by Jesús Aguado; editing by Jason Neely)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
