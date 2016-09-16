UPDATE 1-Spain's Banco Popular considers floating real estate unit

(Updates with confirmation from Popular)

MADRID, Sept 16 (Reuters) - Spain's Banco Popular said on Friday it was considering floating a real estate unit with up to 6 billion euros ($6.73 billion) in toxic assets.

Amongst the options the lender is exploring is opening up the float to external institutional investors, the bank said.

The listing would be part of a plan to reduce its property assets by 15 billion euros by 2018 outlined in a strategic plan announced in May.

The bank did not provide any date for setting up this new unit or for the timing of its potential listing.

The bank is making a major push to sell off real estate assets, including repossessed homes, which are clogging up its balance sheet and eating into earnings.

Popular fired its chief executive in July and announced a cost-cutting plan, a month after raising 2.5 billion euros in a share issue.

Eight years after Spain's property market boom collapsed Popular is still the lender with the biggest exposure to problem loans among the country's publicly listed banks.

It came out with the worst results among Spanish lenders in the latest European Union financial sector stress tests.

Several reports in recent weeks have suggested Popular could cut up to 3,000 jobs, or around 20 percent of its workforce.