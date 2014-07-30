FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Spain's Popular says H1 profit drops 25 pct from year ago
Sections
Featured
Brazil's Temer says Petrobras will stay in public hands
Reuters Newsmaker
Brazil's Temer says Petrobras will stay in public hands
The garage science of Tasers
SHOCK TACTICS: READ THE FULL SERIES
The garage science of Tasers
Breakingviews: Fed balance-sheet runoff could rock fiscal boat
Federal Reserve
Breakingviews: Fed balance-sheet runoff could rock fiscal boat
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
July 30, 2014 / 6:21 AM / 3 years ago

Spain's Popular says H1 profit drops 25 pct from year ago

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID, July 30 (Reuters) - Spain’s Banco Popular on Wednesday posted a 25 percent drop in first half net profit, beating forecasts even though it hiked provisions against soured assets as lending revenue fell slightly less than expected from a year ago.

Popular, Spain’s sixth-biggest bank by market value, said profit was 128.5 million euros ($172 million) in the January-June period, above of 124 million euros expected by analysts polled by Reuters.

The bank said net interest income, or earnings on loans minus deposit costs, was 1.13 billion euros in the first half of the year, down nearly 9 percent from a year ago. (Reporting by Sarah White, Editing by Julien Toyer)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.