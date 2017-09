BRIEF-Spain's Popular Q1 net interest income misses forecast

April 30 (Reuters) - Banco Popular

* Says Q1 net interest income 562 mln euros vs 570 mln euros forecast in Reuters poll

* Says Q1 net profit 91 mln euros vs 75 mln euros forecast in Reuters poll

* Says bad loan ratio 13.32 pct at end-March vs 13.78 pct at end-Dec

* Says fully loaded Basel III core capital ratio 10.54 pct at end-March vs 10.38 pct at end-Dec

* Says ROE profitability ratio 2.86 pct at end-March vs 2.62 pct at end-Dec